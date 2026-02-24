Falcons to Release Kirk Cousins: A New Era Begins in Atlanta

Falcons release QB Kirk Cousins, ending his rocky 2-year stint in Atlanta.

Franchise prioritizes 2nd-year QB Michael Penix Jr. as QB of the future.

Release aligns with Falcons' new leadership's vision to build around young talent.

The Atlanta Falcons are making waves this offseason, as new General Manager Ian Cunningham announced the team’s decision to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins on March 11, the first day of the NFL league year. The move, confirmed during Cunningham’s interview on 92.9 The Game, marks the end of Cousins’ two-year stint in Atlanta and signals a fresh start for the franchise.

Why the Falcons Are Moving On

Cousins, 37, joined the Falcons in 2024 but faced a rocky tenure. After a promising 6-3 start in his first season, injuries and inconsistent performances led to his benching in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons’ commitment to Penix as their quarterback of the future became clear, even as Cousins returned to start late in the 2025 season following Penix’s ACL injury.

Cunningham explained the decision during his interview, saying, “I let him know that, you know, our plan would be to release him the first day of the league year. Obviously, the contract structure allows for that to occur. Again, out of respect for Kirk and for Michael, it felt like that was the best decision and the timing was right to let them know our intentions and our plan so that they can put a plan together for themselves.”

He added, “I feel like we owe that to him, I owe that to Kirk and his rep to be able to have that clarity moving forward.”

Cunningham also confirmed that there was no scenario in which Cousins would return to the team, even at a reduced salary. “We won’t re-sign Kirk,” he stated plainly.

The decision to release Cousins comes as no surprise. His restructured contract, which guaranteed $67.9 million for 2027, made his release almost inevitable. By cutting Cousins with a June 1 designation, the Falcons will save $2.1 million in salary cap space, though they’ll carry $22.5 million in dead money for 2026.

Cousins’ Time in Atlanta

Cousins’ time with the Falcons was marked by highs and lows. After signing with the team in 2024, he led Atlanta to a strong start before injuries derailed his season. In 2025, he returned to action after Penix’s injury, finishing the season with a 5-3 record as a starter. Despite his efforts, the Falcons had already made up their minds about moving forward with Penix.

Reflecting on Cousins’ tenure, Cunningham said, “Kirk has been a professional throughout his time here. He’s a competitor, and we appreciate everything he’s done for the team.”

What’s Next for Atlanta?

With Cousins out, the Falcons are doubling down on their investment in Michael Penix Jr., who has shown flashes of potential despite a challenging rookie season. The team’s decision not to re-sign Cousins at a lower salary underscores their confidence in Penix as the leader of their offense moving forward.

For Cousins, the release opens the door to explore opportunities with other teams. Despite his struggles in Atlanta, the 14-year veteran still has the experience and leadership qualities that could appeal to quarterback-needy franchises.

A Turning Point for the Falcons

This move is more than just a roster adjustment—it’s a statement. The Falcons are embracing a new era under Ian Cunningham’s leadership, prioritizing youth and long-term potential over veteran experience. As the team looks to build around Penix and other young talent, fans can expect a dynamic and evolving Falcons squad in the seasons to come.

Falcons to Release Kirk Cousins: A New Era Begins in Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com