The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a bill that would restrict students from using cell phones and other personal devices during the school day. The legislation moves next to the Georgia State Senate for review.

Supporters say the measure is about helping students focus on learning and reducing classroom distractions. School leaders who already place phones in pouches or away during class have said it helps kids talk to each other more and stay engaged.

The proposed rules would apply during the school day and include most devices like phones, smart watches, tablets, and headphones. Exceptions would likely still exist for students who need a device for medical or educational reasons.

Some parents and educators worry about emergency communication and how schools will enforce the rules. Those conversations are expected to continue in the Senate.

Georgia House Votes to Limit Students’ Cell Phone Use at School was originally published on majicatl.com