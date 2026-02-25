Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Lawmakers at the Georgia State Capitol have advanced a series of legislative measures that could significantly impact public school policies and consumer costs across the state. These bills address school security, student political expression, and tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products.

School Security Measures

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the Georgia House passed House Bill 1023, which mandates the installation of weapons detection systems at all student entry points in public schools. The measure, which excludes locked and alarmed doors, emergency exits, and non-student entrances, passed with overwhelming support (151-11) and now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Additionally, another education-focused bill, House Bill 1009, proposes a statewide ban on cellphone use in high schools. This measure aims to reduce distractions and improve the learning environment for students.

Student Political Expression

A separate proposal seeks to ensure that public school students can freely engage in political activities. This includes the right to speak out on political issues and wear clothing displaying political messages while on campus. The bill emphasizes the importance of protecting students’ rights to political expression within educational settings.

Tax Breaks for Feminine Hygiene Products

In a move to address consumer costs, House Bill 1144 proposes the creation of eight annual tax-free days for the purchase of feminine hygiene products. However, the tax exemption would not extend to over-the-counter drugs or prescription medications.

These measures reflect a broad effort by Georgia lawmakers to address pressing issues in education and consumer affordability. As the bills progress through the legislative process, they will continue to shape the conversation around public policy in the state.

Georgia House Green-Lights Slate of Education, Tax Initiatives was originally published on majicatl.com