Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

The last time that J. Cole and Drake collaborated on a track it inadvertently led to Kendrick Lamar systematically dismantling the 6 God’s career and popularity. It also left Cole’s relationship with the King of the North on somewhat shaky grounds.

While the North Carolina artist was out promoting his latest (and final?) album, The Fall-Off, he was asked whether or not he’d be collaborating with Drizzy on his upcoming album Iceman. His response to the question seemed to sound about right, as the two men haven’t exactly been on the same page since Kung Fu Kenny went on a rampage in 2024.

While Cole was making a stop near Marathon Burger in LA and signing autographs for the fans in attendance, a reporter for @Bars caught up with the Grammy Award-winning rapper and quickly asked him: “Cole, can we expect you on Iceman?” After repeating the question Cole bluntly responded, “I don’t know about that.”

Cole’s response seemed more like a “No” as opposed to a “probably.”

Love News? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This shouldn’t be surprising as it was rumored that Drake used a burner account on social media to take a jab at J. Cole’s relationship with Jay-Z following his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

After that little incident blew up on social media, everyone knew that the relationship between Drizzy and Cole would never be the same, and from the looks of it, it’s not.

Still, you never know what the future holds. There may still be hope that Cole finds his way onto Drake’s Iceman album, but from the looks of it, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

What do y’all think? Will J. Cole find his way onto Drake’s new album or nah? Sound off in the comments section below.

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com