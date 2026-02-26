Source: Megan Thee Stallion: Adrienne Raquel for GQ Magazine / Megan Thee Stallion: Adrienne Raquel for GQ Magazine

Megan Thee Stallion is officially making her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Megan The Stallion will take on the role of Zidler in the long-running Broadway show from March 24 through May 17 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, per Playbill.

The role of Zidler, which was originated on Broadway by Tony winner Danny Burstein, is traditionally played by men. With this casting, Megan reportedly becomes the first female performer to play the character in any production of Moulin Rouge! worldwide.

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic. “Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable.”

As the musical recently announced it will end its seven-year Broadway run on July 26, 2026, Pavlovic says Megan’s casting is part of several celebrations to commemorate the Tony-winning musical’s run.

“We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there,” Pavlovic added. “And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours.”

Megan will be taking over for Bob the Drag Queen, who is currently playing the role of Zigler until March 22.

Moulin Rogue! is also playing on a North American Tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Sashays onto Broadway in 'Moulin Rouge!' was originally published on majicatl.com