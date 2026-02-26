Listen Live
Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

February 26, 2026
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

The AM I THE DRAMA rapper was tapped to perform “Bodega Baddie” live during the milestone episode. However, according to reports from TMZ, Cardi reportedly overheard a joke during the “Weekend Update” segment that referenced Nicki Minaj.

Per the report, the Bronx rapper became upset and allegedly began damaging equipment backstage. She also reportedly entered the producer’s office and punched a hole in a screen. Although the joke did not mention Cardi by name, she and the leader of the Barbz have a long-standing beef, which may have intensified her reaction.

Some online speculated that mentioning Nicki during an episode Cardi was scheduled to perform on could have appeared strategic, potentially casting a shadow over her big moment. Ultimately, the alleged joke was removed from the segment and replaced with a new one. 

Neither Cardi B nor Saturday Night Live has publicly addressed the reported incident.

Despite the backstage drama, Cardi has been locked up as she began her Little Miss Drama Tour. Ahead of hitting the road, she gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her preparations.

“30 DAYS OUT!!! Working from day to night…no excuses, no complaining, no half-stepping!!! Can’t wait to see y’all at the LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR.”

