Check Your Fridge! Cottage Cheese Is Being Recalled

Do you buy dairy at Walmart? If so, take a moment to check your fridge. Some “Great Value” cottage cheese products sold at Walmart stores have been recalled because of a possible health risk. The Food and Drug Administration shared the news after the manufacturer found an issue with how the product was processed.

The recall affects several varieties of Great Value cottage cheese that were sold between February 17 and February 20 in 24 states including Georgia and Texas. These include fat free, low fat, and regular small curd cottage cheese in various container sizes.

Officials say the problem may be that some liquid dairy ingredients were not fully pasteurized, which means harmful bacteria might not have been completely killed. That can be dangerous, especially for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weaker immune systems.

So what should you do? Do not eat the recalled products. Instead you can return them to Walmart for a full refund or throw them away. While there have been no reported illnesses so far, it’s better to be safe and check your dates and labels before eating.

Here’s a quick list of the exact Great Value cottage cheese products being recalled so you can check your fridge and take action:

Recalled Cottage Cheese Products (sold at Walmart and included in the FDA recall)

• Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese (0% milkfat) – 24-ounce container

Best if used by April 1, 2026 or April 3, 2026

• Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese (2% milkfat) – 24-ounce container

Best if used by April 1, 2026; April 2, 2026; or April 3, 2026

• Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese (4% milkfat minimum)

– 16-ounce container; Best if used by April 2, 2026

– 24-ounce container; Best if used by April 2, 2026 or April 3, 2026

– 3-pound container; Best if used by April 1, 2026 or April 2, 2026

All of these were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids and distributed between February 17 and February 20, 2026.

If you have any of these in your home, please do not eat them. You can either throw them away or take them back to Walmart for a full refund.

Check Your Fridge! Cottage Cheese Is Being Recalled was originally published on majicatl.com