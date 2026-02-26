Listen Live
Kroger Helps HBCU's "Pack The Pantry"

Grocery giant Kroger partners with HBCUs to stock campus food pantries, ensuring students have access to essential supplies.

Published on February 26, 2026
Kroger
Source: Kroger / Kroger

+5

Kroger’s “Pack the Pantry” (or “Pack the Pantries”) initiatives. These efforts, often in partnership with local media and organizations, have provided over $329,000 to Atlanta schools and thousands in donations to support HBCU food pantries.

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/video/fmc-skeqf93f2w0zs0g7

Kroger donates $300K to Atlanta school food pantries | FOX 5 Atlanta

