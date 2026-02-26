Kroger Helps HBCU's "Pack The Pantry"

Source: Kroger / Kroger

Kroger’s “Pack the Pantry” (or “Pack the Pantries”) initiatives. These efforts, often in partnership with local media and organizations, have provided over $329,000 to Atlanta schools and thousands in donations to support HBCU food pantries.

