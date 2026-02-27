Here We Go Again: Lil Yachty Says “Rapper’s Delight” Was Weak As Hell

Lil Yachty is once again poking the Hip-Hop bear — and this time he aimed at one of the genre’s foundational records.

During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Show, Yachty revisited his ongoing critique of older eras of Rap. The Atlanta rapper has previously questioned whether 1990s Hip-Hop was as untouchable as many fans claim, suggesting that nostalgia sometimes inflates the quality of the music. That alone was enough to spark debate. But then he took it a step further.

On the show, Yachty spoke about going back to study early Hip-Hop and landed on Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 classic “Rapper’s Delight.” He didn’t mince words. According to Yachty, “’Rapper’s Delight’ was weak as hell,” and he went on to clown the group’s delivery, imitating the cadence while basically arguing it sounds dated and overly simple by today’s standards.

Now to be clear — criticizing older music isn’t a crime. Generational takes are part of Hip-Hop’s DNA. Every era questions the one before it. But “Rapper’s Delight” isn’t just another throwback record. It’s widely credited as one of the first commercially successful rap singles, a cultural breakthrough that helped introduce Hip-Hop to a global audience. Whether someone thinks it “slaps” by modern production standards almost misses the point. Its value is historical.

This also isn’t the first time Yachty’s commentary has raised eyebrows. Over the years, he’s made bold — and sometimes baffling — statements about Hip-Hop culture and style, including takes that rubbed New York fans the wrong way when it came to fashion and regional influence. Some people call it refreshing honesty. Others call it attention-seeking.

To Yachty’s credit, he’s always been unapologetic. He doesn’t seem interested in protecting sacred cows if he doesn’t personally connect with them. But when you start calling cornerstone records “weak,” you’re inevitably going to spark backlash from purists who see those records as the blueprint. At this point, Yachty’s reputation for hot takes is almost as consistent as his music output. Whether this is generational honesty or unnecessary provocation depends on who you ask.

Either way, you can watch Lil Yachty make a fool of himself again below.