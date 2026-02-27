Atlanta Beltline Arts Unveils Exciting 2026 Lineup

Source: SuperStock / Getty

Atlanta Beltline Art, the official arts and culture program of Atlanta Beltline, begins its 2026 exhibition year with a slate of new and returning programs, a series of open calls and renewed funding from one of its key public partners. These announcements represent the first initiatives shaping the 2026 season, with additional programming to be unveiled throughout the year.

Since 2010, the Beltline has activated the expanding trail into a living gallery that showcases the diversity, creativity and energy of Atlanta’s communities. It annually brings hundreds of temporary artworks and live performance experiences to the trail as well as surrounding parks and neighborhoods. The program, now in its 16th year, continues to sustain its long-term investment in local artists and community-centered public art as the Beltline and the city prepare for a hallmark 2026.



Spring will mark the Beltline’s completion of another significant portion of its planned 22-mile trail, and summer will bring the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup™.

Atlanta Beltline Art begins its 2026 exhibition year with the announcement of renewed support from the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. These funds directly support artist commissions, public programming and community-based activations along the Beltline corridor.

After a successful inaugural cohort in 2024 featuring Atlanta-based artists across disciplines, Beltline Business Ventures: Artists Edition returns this spring for its second cohort. The 10-week accelerator supports emerging and established artists across metro Atlanta, equipping participants to expand their artistic practice from two-dimensional to three-dimensional work while building professional skills, business knowledge and industry connections.



Beltline Business Ventures (BBV) is a program of Atlanta Beltline’s Economic Development department. After successfully launching multiple cohorts of entrepreneurs, BBV expanded its scope to support local artists. The Artists Edition is executed in partnership with Atlanta Beltline Art and TILA Studios.

Application deadline: March 9

Program start: March 31

Apply: bit.ly/4cmHqOg

