President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
DJ AKADEMIKS SAYS ONLY ONE ATLANTA RAPPER CAN BEAT NEW YORK

DJ AKADEMIKS SAYS ONLY ONE ATLANTA RAPPER CAN BEAT NEW YORK IN A "VERZUZ" BATTLE

Published on February 28, 2026
Atlanta Legend T.I. has been throwing diss tracks at 50 Cent all week, but it seems like Fifty staying in troll mode for now. However, DJ Akademiks says a Verzuz showdown would be rough for Tip in his opinion. AK shared that he feels NYC’s hits outshine Atlanta’s- except for … FUTURE. Even with T.I. rocking the “King of The South” crown, Akademiks thinks 50 Cent would run circles in a hit -for -hit battle. Do you agree? or Do you feel like DJ Akademiks’ opinion is off?

