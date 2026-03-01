WORLD ALERT: IRAN’S LEADER REPORTEDLY KILLED
In the most aggressive move against Iran in decades, the United States and Israel unleashed a sweeping strike early Saturday February 28, 2026. Israeli officials now say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been unalived, with a senior source telling Reuters his body has been recovered. After 35 years at the center of Iran’s power structure his rule appears to have ended in a matter of hours. How do you think the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader will impact global safety, economic stability, and the future we’re building for ourselves and our community?
