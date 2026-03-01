Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

LIL DURK’S FEDERAL COURT CASE DELAYED

LIL DURK'S NEW TRIAL SET FOR SUMMER 2026

Published on March 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial has been pushed back to August 20, 2026. A United States District Court for the Central District of California judge set the new date after a February 23, 2026 hearing, where requests to separate his case from his co-defendants were denied – meaning they’ll face a joint trial. Durk Banks, will now head to court alongside the others as the case moves forward. Do you feel situations like this change how you view celebrity culture, accountability, and the justice system?

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

Hip-Hop Wired
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be "God Fearing" With A $100 Million

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close