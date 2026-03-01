LIL DURK’S FEDERAL COURT CASE DELAYED

Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial has been pushed back to August 20, 2026. A United States District Court for the Central District of California judge set the new date after a February 23, 2026 hearing, where requests to separate his case from his co-defendants were denied – meaning they’ll face a joint trial. Durk Banks, will now head to court alongside the others as the case moves forward. Do you feel situations like this change how you view celebrity culture, accountability, and the justice system?

