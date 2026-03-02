Listen Live
14 Arrested During “Teen Takeover” Along Atlanta Beltline

Published on March 2, 2026
A “teen takeover” event on the Atlanta Beltline on Saturday night led to the arrests of 14 individuals, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The event, which involved large groups of unsupervised minors, prompted increased patrols and additional resources to ensure public safety.

Incident Details

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the arrests were made following two separate incidents near the Beltline:

  1. North Avenue NE: Officers responded to a shots-fired call, resulting in five arrests.
  2. Ponce de Leon Avenue NE: A reported dispute led to nine additional arrests.

During the event, police recovered 10 firearms. Charges against those arrested include aggravated assault, possession of firearms by minors, theft, obstruction, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, and more. A 15-year-old girl was also charged with a curfew violation and released to a parent.

Context

This event is part of a recent trend of “teen takeovers” in the Atlanta area. Similar gatherings have occurred, including one at The Battery on February 21, which led to the arrest of two 17-year-old organizers. Authorities have since increased patrols in anticipation of such events.

Public Appeal

The Atlanta Police Department urges anyone with information about the event to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about public safety and the challenges of managing unsupervised youth gatherings in urban areas.

