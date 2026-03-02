Free Pancakes at IHOP!

Breakfast lovers are in for a treat. IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 by offering a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes for customers who dine in and are loyalty members. You can grab your free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations nationwide.

How It Works and Why It Matters

To enjoy this deal, just show up, dine in, and be a member of IHOP’s loyalty program for the free Short Stack. While the pancakes are free, the restaurant is encouraging donations to Feeding America to help provide meals to people in need. Every $1 donated can help provide at least 10 meals through local food banks.

More Pancake Perks All March

If you love pancakes and want even more, IHOP is offering free bottomless buttermilk pancakes with the purchase of select breakfast combos like steak and eggs or a breakfast sampler now through March 30. So even after National Pancake Day ends you can keep enjoying stacks your way.

Whether you go with friends or treat yourself, this is a sweet, simple way to celebrate one of the best meals of the day while supporting your community.

