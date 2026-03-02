'Sinners' Triumphs at Actor Awards, Poised for Oscar Glory

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

“Sinners” won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild’s 32nd Actor Awards on Sunday March 1, 2026 shaking up the Oscar race and setting up a potential nail-biter finale in two weeks at the Academy Awards Sunday March 15th beginning at 7 p. m. ET / 4 p. m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The guild’s awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, are one of the most closely watched Oscar precursors. Actors make up the largest slice of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and their choices at the Actor Awards often align.

The victory for Ryan Coogler’s blues-soaked vampire saga showed that it has a strong chance to win at the Oscars, too, despite an almost unblemished run of awards for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.” It’s won at the Golden Globes, the Producers Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the Directors Guild Awards.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Movies

Cast – “Sinners”

Male actor in a leading role – Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Female actor in a leading role – Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Female actor in a supporting role – Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Male actor in a supporting role – Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stunt ensemble – “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

Televison

Drama ensemble – “The Pitt”

Comedy ensemble – “The Studio”

Female actor in a drama series – Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Male actor in a drama series – Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Female actor in a comedy series – Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Male actor in a comedy series – Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie – Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie – Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Stunt Ensemble – “The Last Of Us”

