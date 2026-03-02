Empowering Anthems: Decades of R&B's Resilient Women

Source: @Latishamariee / Courtesy of Tre Media

Top R&B women empowerment songs span decades, featuring anthems of independence, self-love, and resilience

The lyrics in these songs not only emphasize our power but make it clear that our strength is extraordinary. From breaking glass ceilings in the business world and the White House, to creating stories that reflect our lives on TV, to even just falling in love (with yourself or another), the women of both today and yesterday are killing the game. So in this list, we hope that you find not only a kick-ass playlist to enliven your ride home but the inspiration to continue whatever wonderful journey you’re on with confidence.

Timeless Classics

