Listen Live
Close
News

Soaring Gas Prices: How They Could Impact US Drivers

Surging gas prices could force US drivers to rethink their commuting habits and budgets.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Gas Station with lights on and mini-mart at dusk in Central GA
Source: Visions of America / Getty

The price of gasoline in the United States rose only modestly on Monday, even as oil prices climbed in response to a widening conflict in the Middle East.

If the war drags on, though, that could abruptly change.

The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, and Iran’s counterattacks, have started to limit the export of oil and gas from the region, pushing global oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the domestic oil benchmark, jumped about 6 percent on Monday to just over $71 a barrel.

But gas prices tend to take days or weeks to respond to rising oil prices as refiners pass on expenses. So a prolonged war is certain to result in higher costs at the pump.

The AAA Gas Prices website is a public service of the United States of America’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization and is updated daily by Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) with average national, state and local prices for gasoline, diesel and E-85. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed in cooperation with WEX, Inc.for unmatched statistical reliability.

https://gasprices.aaa.com

Soaring Gas Prices: How They Could Impact US Drivers was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

Hip-Hop Wired
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents

Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Award Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close