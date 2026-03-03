Ex-DeKalb Sheriff, Convicted Murderer Sidney Dorsey Dies at 86

Dorsey, former DeKalb Sheriff, convicted of ordering murder of Sheriff-elect Brown in 2000.

Source: Georgia Department of Corrections

Sidney Dorsey, the former DeKalb County Sheriff who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown in 2000, has died at the age of 86. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Dorsey passed away Monday night of natural causes at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Dorsey, who served as DeKalb County Sheriff from 1996 to 2000, was unseated by Derwin Brown in a contentious runoff election. Brown campaigned on a platform of rooting out corruption within the sheriff’s office, a stance that ultimately made him a target. Just three days before he was set to take office, Brown was ambushed and fatally shot outside his Decatur home on December 15, 2000.

The murder sent shockwaves through metro Atlanta and garnered national attention as a chilling case of political assassination. In 2002, Dorsey was convicted of ordering the killing and sentenced to life in prison, along with an additional 23 years for racketeering and violating his oath of office. Two co-conspirators, Melvin Walker and David Ramsey, were later convicted in federal court of conspiracy to commit interstate murder for hire and received life sentences without parole.

In a 2007 prison interview, Dorsey admitted to orchestrating the murder, revealing that he had directed Deputy Patrick Cuffy to carry out the crime. The case remains a stark reminder of the dangers of political corruption and the devastating impact it can have on communities.

Last December marked the 25th anniversary of Derwin Brown’s death. His family, friends, and colleagues gathered at Dawn Memorial Park in DeKalb County to honor his legacy with a vigil. Brown’s daughter, Brandy Brown, reflected on the enduring pain of losing her father, saying, “It still feels like yesterday when we think about it.”

Brown, who left behind five children, is remembered as a man of integrity and a champion for justice. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, who credits Brown with inspiring her career in law enforcement, continues to honor his memory. “I try to walk in his shoes every day that I go to work,” Maddox said.

The Brown family remains committed to carrying forward his legacy of public service and integrity. “No matter what they thought they took from us, it was already instilled in us,” Brandy Brown said.

Sidney Dorsey’s death closes a chapter in one of DeKalb County’s most infamous cases, but the memory of Derwin Brown’s dedication to justice continues to inspire those who knew him.

Ex-DeKalb Sheriff, Convicted Murderer Sidney Dorsey Dies at 86 was originally published on majicatl.com