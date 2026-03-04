Listen Live
Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains, Prices Spike for Drugs and Electronics

Air Cargo Under Pressure Amid The Iran War

Published on March 4, 2026
Hoosiers Stuck in Middle East
Source: WISH-TV

Air cargo under pressure

Gas prices are beginning to soar and air cargo has also been constrained. Closed airspace and airports in countries including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran have stranded tens of thousands of people – and cargo.

Each of the three major Middle Eastern airlines — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways — operate fleets of cargo aircraft, and the airlines also transport goods in the belly of their passenger planes.

The amount of goods that travels through the air typically accounts for less than 1% of all freight moving globally, but the products that do travel by air tend to be perishable or high-value goods like pharmaceuticals, electronics and produce that together account for about 35% of the world trade value, Boeing estimated in its World Air Cargo Forecast.

The longer these airports in the Middle East remain closed the greater the potential disruption to the economy if these sensitive shipments don’t arrive or have to be rerouted around the conflict. Even before the war in Iran began over the weekend, air freight and airlines were already contending with closed airspace over Ukraine and Russia.

Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains, Prices Spike for Drugs and Electronics was originally published on majicatl.com

