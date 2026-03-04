Listen Live
Atlanta Hawks Spark a Debate Over Magic City Monday

Published on March 4, 2026
Ex-Hawks Star Weighs In on Big NBA Debate

A controversy is brewing in Atlanta over the NBA’s upcoming “Magic City Monday” game night. (WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta)

What is the Magic City Event

The Atlanta Hawks announced a special theme for their March 16 game against the Orlando Magic. They plan to celebrate Magic City, with wings from their kitchen, exclusive merchandise, and a performance by Atlanta native T.I during halftime. (WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta)

A Player Speaks Out

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet publicly asked the Hawks to cancel the event. He wrote that celebrating a strip club at an NBA game sends the wrong message about how women should be treated and that the league should be a respectful space for fans of all ages.

Former Hawk Joins the Conversation

Former Hawks star Al Horford backed Kornet by sharing his message on social media. Horford made it clear he agreed with Kornet’s concern and called on others to listen.

Fans and Critics React

Reactions have been mixed. Some fans say the celebration honors local culture and Atlanta’s influence in music and lifestyle. Others agree with Kornet and Horford that the promotion crosses a line for an event meant for families and young fans.

What Happens Next

The Hawks have not canceled the event. More voices from players and fans may shape the conversation in the days ahead.

Atlanta Hawks Spark a Debate Over Magic City Monday was originally published on majicatl.com

