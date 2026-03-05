Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, And Chase Infiniti Cover Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Issue

Kerry Washington is an iconic powerhouse redefining Hollywood on and off screen.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson is a virtuoso with decades of stage and screen mastery.

Chase Infiniti is a rising starlet quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most watched young stars.

The latest Black Women in Hollywood covers from Essence are officially here, and the lineup is strong. Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Chase Infiniti grace the final set of digital covers celebrating women making their mark across film, television, and stage.

Each represents a different part of Black excellence in entertainment. Kerry continues to redefine what it means to be a powerhouse both on and off screen. LaTanya brings decades of stage and screen mastery to the moment. And Chase? She’s having a major moment, stepping into the spotlight as one of Hollywood’s most exciting young actresses. The women join the dynamic, beautiful, and talented cast of Sinners, who also had their own cover girl moment. Together, they round out Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood cover series in style.

The visuals are stunning. The fashion is flawless. And the storytelling behind each woman reminds us exactly why they’re being honored.

Kerry Washington — The Icon

If there’s anyone who deserves a jaw-dropping Black Women in Hollywood cover, it’s Kerry Washington. She’s commanded our screens for years and loves to serve the girls a look. On her cover, Kerry leans into everything we love about her: risky fashion, Black beauty, and her natural knack for working a camera.

Her cover is pure drama. Kerry poses in a sleek black gown wrapped in bold white feather detailing that coils around her body like a statement piece. The look is fashion-forward and striking, while her soft glam makeup and sculpted waves add a classic Hollywood finish. Kerry was styled by Wayman and Micah.

“It’s a defining era for Kerry Washington, and she’s moving through it with purpose, perspective and undeniable power,” Essence wrote on Instagram.

There’s no denying the impact of Kerry on entertainment and culture. From her early roles in classic Black films to her unforgettable, sexy yet measured “fixer” role on Scandal, Kerry proved she’s that girl. Many of us copied her outfits, practiced her lines (and that famous lip quiver), and tried to recreate her hairstyles with voluminous curls and that signature professional polish.

Beyond the screen style moments, Kerry has also been a strong voice for political change. And she’s the mastermind behind her production company, Simpson Street.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson — The Virtuoso

Dressed in a sharply tailored brown pinstripe suit with a dramatic oversized bow at the neck, the legendary actress sits confidently in a director’s chair. Boss vibes on 100.

Her glossy bangs, deep manicure, and diamond jewelry elevate the tailored, boss moment. The look is classic, polished, and powerful—much like her career.

Essence describes this chapter of her life as one led by grace, conviction, and a voice that has always guided her career. “Before the industry could define her, LaTanya Richardson Jackson defined herself,” the publication writes.

From her upbringing in Atlanta to becoming a stage and screen star, LaTanya has always brought honesty to her work. Her dedication to telling Black stories everywhere has helped shape generations of artists.

Chase Infiniti — The Starlet

Chase Infiniti is clearly stepping into her moment. The rising actress is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most watched young stars, and her cover shows exactly why.

On her cover, Chase is giving everything she needs to give—as every starlet should. She’s rocking a rich cobalt blue look, elevated to the next level with a plush fur coat we love.

Her soft glam makeup and vintage-inspired waves give the look a polished yet retro pin-up girl feel.

Essence also pointed to Chase’s growing momentum in Hollywood, noting her breakout role in One Battle After Another. “For Chase Infiniti, the trajectory has always been written into her name,” the magazine comments.

So on March 15, the icon who continues to evolve, the virtuoso who has inspired generations, and the starlet beaming in her new spotlight, will have their moment. As we wait for the lavish, swanky—and we know stylish—event, we’ll continue to gag over the covers, read over their receipts, and applaud these women for their contributions to culture and society.

Read more about Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event here.

