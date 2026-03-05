Stefon Diggs Unexpectedly Released From The New England Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was unexpectedly released by the New England Patriots after just one season, saving the team over $16 million in salary cap space. Despite leading the team in receptions and yards, his turbulent personal life and legal issues may have contributed to the decision. Diggs’ breakup with Cardi B and legal troubles added to the drama surrounding his release, sparking speculation and debate among fans. As he enters free agency, teams will consider both his talent and off-field issues when deciding his future in the NFL.

Stefon shared a sweet message to the fans who have been by his side.

“THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” the 32-year-old posted to Instagram Stories March 4. “We family forever”

“Until we meet again,” he added, signing off with his jersey number “8.”

