Stefon Diggs Unexpectedly Released From The New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs stunned after sudden split from the Patriots amid personal turmoil with Cardi B breakup.

Published on March 5, 2026
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was unexpectedly released by the New England Patriots after just one season, saving the team over $16 million in salary cap space. Despite leading the team in receptions and yards, his turbulent personal life and legal issues may have contributed to the decision. Diggs’ breakup with Cardi B and legal troubles added to the drama surrounding his release, sparking speculation and debate among fans. As he enters free agency, teams will consider both his talent and off-field issues when deciding his future in the NFL.

Stefon shared a sweet message to the fans who have been by his side. 

“THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” the 32-year-old posted to Instagram Stories March 4. “We family forever”

“Until we meet again,” he added, signing off with his jersey number “8.”

Stefon Diggs Unexpectedly Released From The New England Patriots was originally published on majicatl.com

