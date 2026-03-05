EBT PRESENTS TENSION FOR RNB LOVERS

Thursday, Feb. 19 EBT’s Tension curated a night strictly for the real R&B lovers. From start to finish, the energy was intimate, soulful, and full of undeniable talent.

The opening acts — Dashean Porter, Jande, and 7een — set the tone perfectly. Each brought something special to the stage, making the crowd feel like we were part of something exclusive.

Jande absolutely sang it down. She may be small in stature, but her voice is anything but. Every note was controlled, powerful, and intentional. 7een gave us all the feels — the kind of performance that makes you close your eyes and just sway. She even blessed us with her background vocalist, adding another layer of richness to her set.

I may have been a little late to the party, but when Laya hit the stage, the crowd was already on their toes — phones up and ready. Her performance was dynamic, polished, and incredibly skilled. I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She commanded the room effortlessly, blending vocal strength with stage presence in a way that felt both natural and electric.

And then… the ladies’ headliner. Zae France had the crowd in a frenzy. From the first note, you knew the mic was on. He even put me on to one of his oldies but goodies — and trust me, it’s staying in rotation. His set was smooth, confident, and exactly what an R&B night should close with.

Anytime I catch a show at Vinyl, it just elevates the experience. The venue’s intimacy makes every vocal run hit harder and every lyric feel personal.

If this is the standard EBT is setting, I’m more than ready to see who they present in the next lineup.

