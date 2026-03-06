Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 6, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. Her “What We Need to Know” segment goes beyond the headlines, highlighting our shared cultural experiences, celebrating our triumphs, and honoring our history. By bringing these essential updates directly to us, Wilkes ensures we stay connected to our roots and prepared for our future. Here is a look at the powerful stories moving our community this week.

Honoring the Legacy of Bloody Sunday

This weekend marks the 61st anniversary of Bloody Sunday, a defining moment in our ongoing journey toward true equality. We pause to honor the 600 civil rights activists who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Their immense sacrifice and unbreakable spirit led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Today, the bridge stands as a powerful, historic landmark, reminding tens of thousands who gather there annually of the price paid for our civil rights.