Source: Veda Howard / Veda Howard

MARTA launched a new on-demand transit service this yesterday, and it’s temporarily FREE! It’s called MARTA Reach, a sophisticated on-demand transit service designed to provide flexible, point-to-point shared rides in 12 zones in metro Atlanta. As an important part of MARTA’s NextGen Bus Network, MARTA Reach will bring transit service directly to the rider’s location and offer a seamless link to the broader rail and bus system. Residents can request a ride through the MARTA Reach app or reservation line, which provides a pickup window of 30 minutes or less. The service operates 18 hours a day, 7 days a week. To help everyone get acquainted with the service, MARTA Reach is FREE to ride now until Saturday, March 28th. For more information visit ItsMARTA.com.

MARTA Launches New On-Demand Service was originally published on mypraiseatl.com