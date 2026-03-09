Happy Now? Hawks’ “Magic City” Promotion Canceled By NBA

Source: Atlanta Hawks / Atlanta Hawks

Welp, so much for those lemon pepper wings at State Farm Arena…

The NBA has announced that it is canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ planned “Magic City Monday” promotion on March 16. In a statement, Commissioner Adam Silver explained the reasoning for his decision:

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The initial announcement of the promotion, which would’ve gone down during the Hawks’ matchup against the Orlando Magic, drew mixed reviews. Spurs center Luke Kornet was at the forefront of the backlash, writing in a blog post on March 2 that the promotion would “reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

While some applaud the cancelation, others are blasting the NBA for its “selective outrage” when it comes its players being accused of wrongdoing towards women and other controversial behaviors.

Check out some reactions below