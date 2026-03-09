Free Food All Week? Here’s How to Grab It!

If losing an hour of sleep has you dragging this week, breakfast might come with a little bonus. Burger King is giving customers free food for several days, and it is surprisingly easy to claim.

The fast-food chain launched a week of morning deals to celebrate Daylight Saving Time. Each day brings a new free item. The only catch is a small purchase and a quick stop in the app.

If you already planned to grab coffee or breakfast on the go, this deal could stretch your dollar. Here is what you need to know before heading to the drive thru.



How the Free Food Deal Works

The promotion runs from March 8 through March 14. Customers who join the brand’s Royal Perks rewards program can unlock a free breakfast item each day.

Signing up is free and takes only a minute in the Burger King app or on the website. After joining, members can claim the daily offer with a purchase of at least three dollars.

That means you could grab something small like a drink or side and still score the free item. The deal works through the app or online ordering.



The Daily Freebie Lineup

Each morning brings a different breakfast treat. Here is what customers can grab during the promotion.

March 8: Burrito Jr.

March 9: Croissan’wich

March 10: Medium iced coffee

March 11: Five-piece French toast sticks

March 12: Large hash browns

March 13: Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit

The week wraps up on March 14 with a sweet treat for Pi Day. Members can get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie or Cinnamon Apple Pie with a purchase of $3.14.



A Small Bonus for Coffee Lovers

There is also a little extra for anyone who needs caffeine to start the day. During the promotion, Royal Perks members can redeem a small hot coffee for just 150 reward crowns instead of the usual 200.

It is a small change, but regular coffee drinkers may appreciate the savings.



One More Deal Coming Soon

The savings do not stop with breakfast week. On March 17, the chain will also offer large onion rings for just two dollars for rewards members.

For anyone trying to keep food spending under control, quick deals like this can help. A simple app download could turn a regular coffee run into a free breakfast moment.

Sometimes the best mornings start with a little extra on the side.

Free Food All Week? Here’s How to Grab It! was originally published on majicatl.com