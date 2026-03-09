Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

Jeffrey Epstein’s death continues to be a hot topic among conspiracy theorists who claim he was murdered to keep him from talking, and others who claim he’s still alive and living in Israel somewhere.

Now, new information is coming out, further adding fuel to the deep stare fire around his “suicide.” The New York Post is reporting that prison guard Tova Noel, who was on duty at the time of his passing, not only googled Epstein the very night he hung himself, but also made a $5,000 cash deposit just 10 days before that fateful night.

In new documents that the Department of Justice released, Tova Noel was shown to have googled Jeffrey Epstein just minutes before his apparent suicide. Couple that with the fact that she and another prison guard were caught falsifying records to suggest that they checked in on Epstein’s prison cell throughout the night before his Aug. 10, 2019 death, and it really seems like some foul play might be afoot.

Love News? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Both guards were fired for their actions, charges were ultimately dropped, and they went on with their lives. Still, this new information seems like Epstein’s “death” was planned in some way, shape or form. But with everything else that’s going on in the world, no one’s really taking notice of this latest development.

The New York Post reports:

Noel googled “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and then again at 5:52 a.m. — less than 40 minutes before her colleague, correctional officer Michael Thomas, found the disgraced financier dead in his cell by hanging at 6:30 a.m., according to an FBI record of Noel’s internet search history that night.

Then there’s the money aspect to this.

A total of 12 deposits began in April 2018, the bank said, and culminated in the largest deposit, for $5,000, on July 30, 2019, the records showed.

The files only contain Noel’s bank records beginning in December 2018. They show seven cash deposits totaling $11,880. Noel started working at the Special Housing Unit — where Epstein had been held — beginning on July 7, 2019, just weeks before his death.

Noel, who drove a $62,000 2019 Land Rover Range Rover, wasn’t asked about the cash during her DOJ interview, records showed.

Yeah, seems hella suspect if you ask us, but what do we know?

Still, Noel denies having any involvement in Epstein’s death and only time will tell if we’ll ever get any solid answers behind this situation.

What do y’all think? Was Epstein killed? Was he secretly moved out of the prison? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com