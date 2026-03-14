Listen Live
Close
Music

DRAKE’S “ICEMAN” DELAY HAS FANS TALKING – IS THE HYPE STILL THERE?

After rumors swirled that Drake's highly anticipated "ICEMAN" project would arrive this week, new reports suggest the drop may have been delayed last minute.

Published on March 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
  • Drake fans were expecting the rumored "ICEMAN" project this week, but word is the drop got delayed. Now the question is - are people still checking for it or has the hype cooled down?
  • Rumors had Drake's ICEMAN project dropping this week, but insiders now say the release may have been pushed back at last minute.
  • Drake fans were expecting the rumored "ICEMAN" project this week, but word is the drop got delayed. Now the question is - are people still checking for it or has the hype cooled down?

Looks like fans might have to wait a little longer for a new music from Drake. Earlier this week, rumors began circulating online that the Toronto superstar was gearing up to release his rumored “ICEMAN” project. Social media chatter had fans on high alert. expecting the new music to land any day now. But according to insiders, the release may have been pushed back at the last minute- leaving fans wondering when (or if) the project will arrive. As with many things surrounding Drake, speculation has been moving fast. No official announcement has been made confirming the delay or the original release date, but the sudden silence has sparked plenty of debate in the hip-hop world. And that brings up the real question: are fans still checking for the album?

Related Tags

Drake

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion's New Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Are The Faces Of True Religion's New Campaign

Hip-Hop Wired
Fat Joe Purple Fit

Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

Hip-Hop Wired
Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort

Trump White House Uses Nintendo's 'Wii Sports' In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner

Damon Dash Gets 'OG Stories' Series Greenlit At BET

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close