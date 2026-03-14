DRAKE’S “ICEMAN” DELAY HAS FANS TALKING – IS THE HYPE STILL THERE?

Drake fans were expecting the rumored "ICEMAN" project this week, but word is the drop got delayed. Now the question is - are people still checking for it or has the hype cooled down?

Rumors had Drake's ICEMAN project dropping this week, but insiders now say the release may have been pushed back at last minute.

Drake fans were expecting the rumored "ICEMAN" project this week, but word is the drop got delayed. Now the question is - are people still checking for it or has the hype cooled down?

Looks like fans might have to wait a little longer for a new music from Drake. Earlier this week, rumors began circulating online that the Toronto superstar was gearing up to release his rumored “ICEMAN” project. Social media chatter had fans on high alert. expecting the new music to land any day now. But according to insiders, the release may have been pushed back at the last minute- leaving fans wondering when (or if) the project will arrive. As with many things surrounding Drake, speculation has been moving fast. No official announcement has been made confirming the delay or the original release date, but the sudden silence has sparked plenty of debate in the hip-hop world. And that brings up the real question: are fans still checking for the album?