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CARDI B TAKES HIGH ROAD AFTER NICKI MINAJ’S SISTER ATTENDS CONCERT

During a recent stop in Houston, Cardi B addressed an unexpected moment that had fans talking after Nicki Minaj's sister appeared in VIP at her show.

Published on March 14, 2026
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  • During a recent stop in Houston, Cardi B addressed an unexpected moment that had fans talking - after Nicki Minaj's sister appeared in VIP at her show.
  • During a recent stop in Houston, Cardi B addressed an unexpected moment that had fans talking - after Nicki Minaj's sister appeared in VIP at her show.
  • During a recent stop in Houston, Cardi B addressed an unexpected moment that had fans talking - after Nicki Minaj's sister appeared in VIP at her show.

Hip-hop fans know their long-running tension between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has driven headlines for years. Recently, Cardi made it clear she is not interested in dragging anyone new into that old commotion. While performing in Houston, Cardi noticed a familiar face in the crowd – Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, a young influencer that attended the show and even spent time in the VIP section. The moment quickly caught attention online, with some fans wondering whether it might spark another back -and- forth between the two rap heavyweights.

Cardi, however, shut the idea down before it could gain traction. According to the Bronx rapper, Ming Li simply came out to support the show and showed love while she was there. Rather than turning the moment into a social media spectacle, Cardi said she’s choosing to move with kindness and maturity instead of being chaotic.

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