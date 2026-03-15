T.I. Says Andre 3000 Gave him the “Greatest Lyrical Beat down”

In a candid interview, T.I. opened up about the time he felt completely outmatched on the mic- revealing that Andre 3000 delivered what he calls the "Greatest Lyrical Beat Down".

In a candid interview, T.I. opened up about the time he felt completely outmatched on the mic- revealing that Andre 3000 delivered what he calls the "Greatest Lyrical Beat Down".

In a candid interview, T.I. opened up about the time he felt completely outmatched on the mic- revealing that Andre 3000 delivered what he calls the "Greatest Lyrical Beat Down".

Looking Back on the studio session for the track “Sorry”, T.I. said he walked into the studio confident until Andre 3000 showed up with piles of written verses and delivered so tough it made Tip reconsider everything. According to T.I., Andre’s lyrical display was so powerful he joked that he almost wanted to kick himself off his own record; even though it was his song. Still, the Atlanta rapper kept it real and left the verse as is, later gibing Andre his flowers while saying only a handful of artists operate in that same elite lyrical space, including Kendrick, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Scarface, and Jay Electronica. This moment has fans revisiting the track and debating a bigger question: if someone outshined you on your own project, would you keep it authentic like Tip- or head back to the booth and redo your verse?