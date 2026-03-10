Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 10, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes delivers a powerful mix of historical reflection and forward-thinking advice, keeping our community informed and empowered. From celebrating the monumental legacy of Harriet Tubman to highlighting modern-day trailblazers and essential financial strategies, the segment covers critical topics that resonate deeply within Black America. Here is a breakdown of the vital stories you need to know today to navigate the week ahead.

✕

Harriet Tubman Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Liberation

Today, March 10, we honor the life and heroism of Harriet Tubman. Established as a national holiday in 1990, Harriet Tubman Day provides a moment to reflect on a leader who embodied courage and liberation. As a conductor on the Underground Railroad, she personally guided over 70 enslaved people to freedom. Her fight didn’t end there; she later served the Union as a scout and spy during the Civil War and became a passionate advocate for women’s suffrage. Her passing on this day in 1913 marked the end of an era, but her spirit of defiance and dedication to freedom continues to inspire generations.