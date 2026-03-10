A Family Day That Honors a Legacy of Courage: “Aim High” in Atlanta

Exhibit invites families to explore aviation history and science through interactive exhibits and activities.

Tuskegee Airmen's legacy is highlighted, inspiring children to see themselves as future innovators.

Exhibit encourages learning through play, allowing kids to experiment with flight concepts in a fun, engaging way.

If you are looking for a meaningful outing with your children, Atlanta has a new experience worth adding to your calendar. The exhibit AIM HIGH: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen invites families to explore aviation, imagination, and history through hands on play.

Now open at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, this interactive exhibit celebrates the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while introducing children to the science of flight. The experience blends history with creativity and encourages kids to see themselves as future innovators.

The exhibit runs through May 10, 2026, and welcomes families with children ages four to fourteen.

Honoring a Legacy of Courage

The Tuskegee Airmen hold a powerful place in American history. They became the first Black military pilots in the United States during World War II and proved their skill despite deep racial barriers.

This exhibit helps children understand that legacy in a way that feels personal and accessible. Families can explore the companion display Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight, which shares stories of African Americans who shaped aviation from early pioneers to modern astronauts.

The result feels less like a history lecture and more like a conversation between generations. Parents can share stories while children imagine their own possibilities.

Learning Through Play

Children learn best when they can touch, move, and experiment. This exhibit leans into that idea with activities that spark curiosity and confidence.

Young visitors can sit in a life size cockpit trainer and watch videos of a plane taking off and landing. They can guide a plane through a maze inspired by air traffic control. Some kids build wearable wings and run across the room as if they are taking flight.

Other stations encourage kids to test ideas about flight. They build paper airplanes, launch rockets, and adjust their designs to see what works best. These playful experiments introduce science concepts without making them feel complicated.

Why This Experience Matters for Families

Many parents want their children to see themselves in careers that shape the future. Experiences like this make those possibilities feel real.

When children sit in the pilot seat or build their own flying machines, they begin to picture themselves in those roles. That simple moment of imagination can leave a lasting impression.

The exhibit also gives parents a chance to connect history with the present. The courage of the Tuskegee Airmen becomes a story about persistence, creativity, and opportunity.

Planning Your Visit

You can find the exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta.

The exhibit runs from January 17 through May 10, 2026. Admission to the museum starts around $17.95, and the experience fits easily into a half day family outing.

A Moment to Dream Bigger

Every child deserves moments that expand their imagination.

“Aim High” does exactly that. It celebrates a group of heroes who refused to accept limits. At the same time, it invites the next generation to imagine how far their own dreams can go.

Sometimes inspiration starts with something simple. A cockpit seat. A pair of wings. Or a story that reminds a child that the sky has always been open.

A Family Day That Honors a Legacy of Courage: “Aim High” in Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com