Listen Live
Close
News

Travis Scott Denied Dismissal On “Telekinesis” Copyright Lawsuit

Travis Scott Hit With Hard No On Request To Dismiss “Telekinesis” Copyright Lawsuit

A judge has denied Travis Scott, Future, and SZA’s request to dismiss a lawsuit tied to UTOPIA.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

A judge has denied Travis Scott, Future, and SZA’s request to dismiss a lawsuit tied to UTOPIA.

When the Houston rapper dropped his highly anticipated project, one of the standout records was “Telekinesis,” featuring Future and SZA. Hands down, it became a fan favorite off the album.

However, singer-songwriter Victory Boyd wasn’t pleased, accusing La Flame of allegedly using her music without permission. Boyd claims Trav pulled from her unreleased song “Like The Way It Sounds,” which was originally supposed to feature Kanye West.

That claim ultimately led her to take legal action.

Back in July, Scott, Future, and SZA filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the case. Their legal team argues Boyd was never credited as the demo’s sole composer, claiming the only registered writer tied to the original version was Kanye West.

“Without a valid registration, plaintiffs cannot initiate or maintain an infringement.”

However, the judge wasn’t convinced and ruled the case could move forward, saying the artists hadn’t provided enough evidence to justify dismissing the lawsuit this early in the process.

“Indeed, it is difficult to see how the moving defendants could have shouldered that burden at this stage of the litigation. There exists almost no factual indicia in the record before the court with respect to the collaborative relationship between her and Ye, the very relationship that the moving defendants assert entitles them to dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims.”

For now, the legal battle over “Telekinesis” is still alive.

Travis Scott Hit With Hard No On Request To Dismiss “Telekinesis” Copyright Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close