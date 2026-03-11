2 Chainz Talks New Book, Fatherhood & More

Source: Reach Media / other

2 Chainz Gets Real on The Morning Hustle

Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur 2 Chainz recently sat down with the Morning Hustle crew for a candid conversation, offering deep insights into his new book, personal evolution, and the principles that guide his life. He touched on everything from business moves to the nuances of Black fatherhood, giving listeners a look at the man behind the music.



A central topic was his new book, “The Voice in My Head Is God,” which he explained is all about trusting your intuition. 2 Chainz described that inner voice as a “gut feeling” or a connection to a higher power that has guided his major life decisions. He emphasized that learning to listen to this voice came from experience and navigating life’s trials, allowing him to apply street-smart principles to his legitimate business ventures.

Beyond the book, 2 Chainz shared his journey of personal growth. He spoke about moving past a “criminal” mindset focused on hustling to building a squeaky-clean, impressive brand. He also touched on the cultural pressure for Black men to suppress emotions, a lesson he learned from his father. The artist reflected on how losing his dad was the event that finally allowed him to process his own feelings, highlighting a relatable struggle for many men.

The conversation also explored his role as a father, particularly in raising his son, Halo. 2 Chainz discussed teaching his son emotional intelligence—learning when it’s valid to show emotion versus reacting without cause. He aims to equip Halo with discernment, especially as he grows into the spotlight, teaching him to trust his own inner voice to navigate relationships and protect the future he’s building.

