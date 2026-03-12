NYC Lululemon & Alo Stores Ripped Off In $56K Athleisure Theft Ring

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

It’s not just New York kids bundled up in luxury winter jackets getting robbed; your favorite athleisure stores are going to have to step up their security, too.

The NYPD says there’s been a string of robberies at high-end spots like Lululemon and Alo, allegedly by the same group of men, all dressed in all black and hoodies.

Most recently, the Lululemon on North 6th Street in Williamsburg was hit on March 3, when three men grabbed $21,000 in merchandise and took their time leaving the store. That same location was robbed on Feb. 24, and each mission followed the same pattern of reaching into a display case, taking some clothes, and, according to the NYPD, fleeing “on foot to parts unknown.”

The Lululemon store most victimized was the one on Fifth Avenue near West 17th Street, with cops saying it was hit four times in just 15 days — on Feb. 7, 12, 20, and 22. In the middle of that, on Feb. 21, the downtown Brooklyn location was hit too.

As for the lone Alo store targeted, it was the Williamsburg location on Feb. 18. Combined, the group of robbers has made off with an estimated $56,000 worth of goods.

An NYPD spokesman says no one was injured in the incidents, and police haven’t made an arrest yet after sharing a grainy surveillance photo of the alleged criminals.

The New York Times spoke to several shoppers, who guessed that the robbers would make bank on the stolen pieces, with a woman named Trina White saying, “People want it, and they can’t afford it, so they just take it. I get it.”

If the $56,000 is being sold at market rate or even at a discount, they’re making a decent amount on the black market because of how pricey athleisure has become.

Over at Lululemon, a pair of women’s Unrestricted Power High-Rise leggings costs $118, and an additional $78 for a matching Unrestricted Power Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt. And layering with the old faithful Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie will cost you $128. Alo hovers around the same price point with the $84 softsculpt precision half-sleeve tee, and to complete the set, you’ve gotta drop an additional $134 for the softsculpt high-waist 7/8 legging.

NYC Lululemon & Alo Stores Ripped Off In $56K Athleisure Theft Ring was originally published on cassiuslife.com