Simone Ledward Boseman Interview on Chadwick's Legacy
Simone Boseman Reflects on Chadwick’s Unspoken Oscars Moment
Simone Boseman Reflects on Chadwick’s Unspoken Oscars Moment
Five years after the COVID-era Oscars, Simone Ledward Boseman opens up about the acceptance speech she wrote for Chadwick and reflects on his powerful final performance. A deeply moving tribute you don’t want to miss.
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Simone Boseman Reflects on Chadwick’s Unspoken Oscars Moment was originally published on myclassixatl.com
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