Simone Boseman Reflects on Chadwick’s Unspoken Oscars Moment

Five years after the COVID-era Oscars, Simone Ledward Boseman opens up about the acceptance speech she wrote for Chadwick and reflects on his powerful final performance. A deeply moving tribute you don’t want to miss.

Read more here!

Simone Boseman Reflects on Chadwick’s Unspoken Oscars Moment was originally published on myclassixatl.com