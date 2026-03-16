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Big Stages + Angel Reese = Perfect Pair

Published on March 16, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Angel Reese for Netflix
Source: Netflix / Netflix

“Everybody Watches Women’s Sports” isn’t just a popular tagline that’s been on shirts, social media bios, and on marketing campaigns. It’s a BIG fact. And one of the driving forces on and off the court is WNBA All-Star Angel Reese. She is currently playing for the United States in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. 

And she’s not just making an impact, she’s DOMINATING! Just check her statline:

7.5 PPG on 61.1% FG

8.0 RPG (1st on team)

2.1 SPG+BPG (3rd on team)

13.8 EFF (4th on team)

0.846 EFF per minute (1st on team)

16.5 MPG (7th on team)

If you aren’t a basketball head, let me break this down. She’s 7th on the team in playing time, but she’s LEADING in boards & efficiency, 3rd in steals + blocks, and shooting over 60%. She’s BALLING with the time she’s been getting!

And she’s a two-way player, offense and defense, that gets it DONE. She’s got the #1 ranked play in the FIBA tournament so far!

But, despite the winning on the court, the haters will always get loud. And because the hate is on the internet, nothing ever goes away. A popular sports betting platform was seen taking aim at her on X. 

I want the world to respect a woman that isn’t limited to what she does as an athlete, businesswoman, podcaster, actress, model, influencer, culture curator, and the topic of discussions. She just demands her respect, as every woman does. Keep giving us something to believe in Angel. Happy Women’s History Month to women that are making the move to greatness each and everyday. 

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