Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Pras Michel Drops Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Over Fraud

Back in 2024, Pras Michel sued Lauryn Hill for fraud due to the cancellation of a series of Fugees reunion shows in 2023.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.

Pras Michel is no longer pursuing a lawsuit against his Fugees bandmate, Lauryn Hill, based on a court filing in New York last week. In a new report, Pras Michel, who alleged Hill engaged in fraud, filed the lawsuit due to the abrupt cancellation of a Fugees reunion tour.

In a report from Rolling Stone, Pras Michel, 53, decided to drop the lawsuit on March 11 based on a filing at the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. Michel initiated the complaint back in 2024, this after a planned series of Fugees shows was marred by delays, cancellations, and reportedly low ticket sales.

Michel was also contending with his ongoing legal issues and is set to serve 14 years in prison for aiding a foreign power in an attempt to influence an election. Michel was sentenced in Movember 2025 on several charges, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

According to past reports and court findings, Michel reportedly aided in funneling millions of dollars to the 2012 reelection campaign of President Barack Obama, which was bankrolled by Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

Pras Michel and his legal team are currently appealing the conviction, and he remains free as that process is underway. A surrender date has not been announced.

Photo: Getty

Pras Michel Drops Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Over Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

98th Annual Oscars - Show

Ryan Coogler Secures First Oscar For Penning 'Sinners'

Hip-Hop Wired

Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment Pick Up Following Report His Administration Will Pocket $10 Billion From TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired

'Call of Duty' Teams Up With Holiday For A Limited Streetwear Care Package

Hip-Hop Wired
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Nearly 1,600 Complaints Were Received By The BBC Following BAFTA's N-Word Moment

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close