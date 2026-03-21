QUAVO TAKES ON NEW MOVIE ROLE IN FILM TITLED “TAKEOVER”

Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.

Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.

Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.

Quavo is stepping up big in a new film entitled “Takeover”. In this movie role he dives into a serious ex-con trying to make things right in Atlanta’s streets. Also, the film honors late Migos member Takeoff with his final on-screen appearance, brought to life through next-level animation technology. Packed with action and redemption, this project is set to hit hard for fans of the culture. With “Takeover” putting Quavo in lead role, the question becomes: does he have what it takes for acting, or should he only stick to music?