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QUAVO TAKES ON NEW MOVIE ROLE IN FILM TITLED “TAKEOVER”

Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.

Published on March 21, 2026
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  • Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.
  • Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.
  • Quavo takes on a gritty ex-con role in new film marking his most serious acting turn alongside Takeoff's final on-screen appearance.

Quavo is stepping up big in a new film entitled “Takeover”. In this movie role he dives into a serious ex-con trying to make things right in Atlanta’s streets. Also, the film honors late Migos member Takeoff with his final on-screen appearance, brought to life through next-level animation technology. Packed with action and redemption, this project is set to hit hard for fans of the culture. With “Takeover” putting Quavo in lead role, the question becomes: does he have what it takes for acting, or should he only stick to music?

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