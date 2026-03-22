DOJA CAT OPENS UP ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH JOURNEY

DOJA CAT OPENS UP ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH JOURNEY

DOJA CAT OPENS UP ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH JOURNEY

Doja Cat is getting real about her mental well-being, revealing she’s been battling Borderline Personality Disorder and calling the experience “agonizing”. She shared that therapy has been a big part of her journey and says she’s likely been dealing with it for years while trying to figure herself out. Instead of hiding it, She is opening up and showing that healing isn’t pretty but it’s real. With Doja Cat sharing her journey so openly, it raises an important question: should more celebrities speak out about mental wellness to help normalize therapy, or are some struggles best kept private?