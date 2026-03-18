Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 18, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From critical legislation affecting our voting rights to historic investments in our educational institutions, this week’s segment delivers crucial insights designed to keep our community culturally connected and prepared. ✕ Voter Access Under Threat: The Save America Act Debate In Washington, Senate Democrats are vowing to block the Save America Act. This Republican-led bill aims to mandate new citizenship proof requirements for voters across the country. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently labeled the legislation as one of the most pernicious he has ever seen. While political analysts expect the bill to fail the required 60-vote filibuster threshold, it remains a major priority for Donald Trump. We must keep a close watch on this type of legislation, as protecting voter access remains a foundational issue for empowering voices in our neighborhoods.

Historic Win in Illinois: Juliana Stratton Paves the Way On the political front in Illinois, the primary elections concluded with a major milestone. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton decisively won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, successfully defeating two sitting members of Congress. Backed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Stratton is now on an inclusive journey to become only the second Black woman to represent Illinois in the Senate. She aims to follow the trailblazing legacy of Senator Carol Moseley Braun, who famously broke that barrier in 1992. Don Tracy secured the Republican nomination for the contested seat.

Drive Smart, Save More: Fuel Efficiency Tips for Our Community Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As economic pressures continue to impact our daily lives, Wilkes shared practical advice to help you keep more money in your pocket. Fuel prices remain a significant concern, but simple driving habit changes can drastically increase your gas mileage. Automotive experts confirm that sticking to exactly 65 miles per hour on the highway stands as the most efficient choice for modern vehicles. By following this easy advice and consistently utilizing your cruise control, you can improve your overall fuel economy by up to 14 percent.

Empowering HBCUs: Mackenzie Scott’s Historic $42 Million Gift In the Good News File, we celebrate a monumental investment in Black education and excellence. Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott recently made a record-breaking $42 million donation to Elizabeth City University. This massive financial gift nearly triples her previous contribution and provides lasting, transformational support for the historically Black university’s 2,500 students. It represents one of the most significant per-student investments ever made at an HBCU, ensuring these essential institutions continue to thrive and prepare our next generation of leaders.