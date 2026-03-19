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Government Shakeups and Bossie Confronts Stalker

Trending on the Timeline: Government Shakeups and Bossie Confronts Stalker

Latest shakeups rock the government as Bossie confronts a persistent stalker.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

If you want the real tea on what has the culture talking, you already know where to go. On the latest episode of the Trip After Dark podcast, DJ Misses brought the heat during her signature “Trending on the Timeline” segment. We are diving deep into a week that gave us major moments of Black excellence, historic wins, and some exciting rumors that have our community buzzing.

From unforgettable award speeches to cinematic dream teams, here is a breakdown of exactly what everyone is talking about right now.

Government Shakeups: The Resignation of Joe Kent

The political landscape is shifting, and the latest news affects us all. Top U.S. Counterterrorism official Joe Kent recently resigned from his highly influential position, sending shockwaves through the government. Kent stepped down because he fundamentally opposes current U.S. involvement in the war with Iran. He made it clear that he believes this conflict is completely unnecessary and offers zero benefits to the everyday American people. Furthermore, Kent noted there was no immediate threat from Iran, suggesting that outside political pressures forced this conflict. When an official at this level walks away over a major disagreement, it signals serious tension behind closed doors. This is a crucial moment for our community to stay watchful, as these high-level decisions always impact our neighborhoods back home.


RELATED STORY: Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

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Protecting the Peace: Boosie Shuts Down a Stalker

We all know that rapper Boosie does not play when it comes to his family. Recently, he had to confront a relentless stalker who crossed a massive line by allegedly calling Child Protective Services on him and his fiancée. Instead of letting the situation slide, Boosie took matters into his own hands. He successfully tracked the individual down, tying her identity to a Cash App interface. He delivered a swift and direct message letting her know she was completely done. We celebrate a father who stands firm in defending his children and his home, reminding everyone that family always comes first.

Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.

Stay plugged in, keep the discussion going, and make sure your voice is part of the movement shaping what’s next.

Trending on the Timeline: Government Shakeups and Bossie Confronts Stalker was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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