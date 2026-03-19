Afroman Emerges Victorious Over Ohio Cops Who Sued Him For Defamation

Afroman was at the center of one of the zaniest trials in history after seven police officers in Ohio filed a defamation lawsuit against him. Amid trolling and the public release of graphic details, Afroman emerged victorious in the end.

As reported by CBS News, Afroman, real name Joseph E. Foreman, was the target of a lawsuit brought by seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies who claimed the “Because I Got High” star defamed them by using video footage and images to mock them after a botched raid of Foreman’s home.

Back in 2022, the officers raided Foreman’s home as part of a drug and kidnapping operation, which ended up not revealing anything connecting the rapper to the alleged crimes. Foreman said that his children, 10 and 12 at the time, were left traumatized by the events.

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In the wake of the incident, Foreman turned tragedy into triumph by way of a series of videos, including one of the song “Lemon Pound Cake,” this after surveillance footage used in one of the videos featured the officers eyeing the cake during the raid.

“The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names,” Foreman said. “They wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing.”

Other tracks included “Licc’em Low Lisa,” aimed at Deputy Lisa Phillips, who cried when the video was played in court. A lookalike actor performed as Phillips, and the clip made some serious digs at the officer.

Speaking to CBS News, Afroman said that his victory isn’t just for him but for all Americans.

“It’s not only for artists. It’s for Americans. We have freedom of speech. They did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it,” Foreman said.

He added, “It’s for the people, by the people. So when the people can’t use their freedom of speech, bring up the problem, address the problem, take care of the problem, then the problem never gets solved.”

The deputies collectively sought $4 million in damages, saying the videos made their personal lives unbearable and affected their professional lives as well.

Afroman reportedly cried when the verdict clearing his name was read, and he shared a video outside the courtroom on Instagram.

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Photo: @ogafroman/Instagram

Afroman Emerges Victorious Over Ohio Cops Who Sued Him For Defamation was originally published on hiphopwired.com