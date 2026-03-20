Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

SSBD Brings Unique, Head-Turning Flair To Streetwear

SSBD specializing in eye-catching pieces in both tops and bottoms, all crafted with exacting care to detail and uniqueness.

Published on March 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
SSBD

SSBD, founded in New York in the city’s Bronx borough, is all about eye-catching pieces meant to complement your current status or help give a necessary fashion boost. With streetwear fashion still moving the needle, SSBD’s offerings for the season are standout, and we imagine their ascension is just beginning.

While there isn’t a ton of detail about SSBD’s backstory online, what we can tell you is that @ecartiee is the mind behind the designs. The brand has several core pieces in its current lineup, along with limited-edition drops that typify the dedication to quality and originality in the streetwear space.

The current lineup of classic fit t-shirts includes the Pink Haus Von Tee, De Pearl st Tee, Cristo Portrait Tee, Ski Canada Tee, Jineta’ Tee, Ryan Golf Tee, White Playa Tee, and the Double Cristo Tee.

Adding to the brand’s available offerings in the tops section are the Playa Zip-Up, Born Guerrero Zip-up, Keiko Royalty Leather Jacket, and the ultra-exclusive Cactus Leather Jacket 1of1.

In bottoms, the Khaki Royalty Chino Pants and Aqua Royalty Carpenter Pants are on offer.

Check out SSBD’s full catalog here. Keep scrolling to peep the imagery from the brand’s social media page.

Photo: SSBD

SSBD Brings Unique, Head-Turning Flair To Streetwear was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

Hip-Hop Wired
US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline

Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

Hip-Hop Wired
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close