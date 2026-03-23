A quiet afternoon in Rome quickly turned into something no one expected. The historic Floyd County Courthouse caught fire, and within minutes, thick smoke filled the skyline.

Crews rushed to the scene as flames spread through the building. The courthouse, built in 1892, has stood in the heart of the community for generations.



What Happened

The fire started Monday afternoon and grew fast. Witness videos showed flames pouring from the windows and roof.

Police urged people to avoid the area near Fifth Avenue and Government Plaza. Firefighters worked hard to contain the damage while keeping everyone safe.

Parts of the building began to fall as the fire intensified. The bell tower collapsed, sending debris down as crews stayed focused on the scene.



Safety First

Officials moved quickly to clear the building and nearby areas. Everyone inside was safely evacuated, which brought a sense of relief during a tense moment.

Road closures and emergency crews filled the downtown area as the situation unfolded.



Why This Hits Home

This was not just any building. The courthouse has long been part of daily life in Floyd County. It houses local offices and represents years of history and community connection.

Seeing it in flames felt personal for many people across Georgia.



What We Do Not Know Yet

Right now, officials have not confirmed what caused the fire. The building was under renovation at the time, but investigators are still working to understand what happened.



The Bottom Line

Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change. While the damage is heartbreaking, the fact that everyone made it out safely matters most.

As updates come in, this story will continue to unfold.

A Local Historic Landmark Lost in Flames was originally published on majicatl.com