Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina For Domestic Violence

Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina On Domestic Violence Charges

Desiigner, who appeared to be making a comeback to music late last year, was arrested this week in South Carolina for domestic violence.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
BET Experience concert, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jun 2017

Desiigner appeared to be making his way back to the music scene late last year after dealing with a public indecent exposure case in 2023. However, Desiigner is back in the news after a report says the New York rapper was arrested in South Carolina on domestic violence charges.

Details are scant and developing, but according to Hot 97’s report, Desiigner, real name Sidney Royel Selby III, was arrested on Monday (March 23) on third-degree domestic violence charges.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, and a mugshot has surfaced online. The details of the incident are unknown, and Selby was booked and then released the following day. The largest city in Horry County is Myrtle Beach, but it wasn’t shared where the artist was living at the time of his arrest.

As previously mentioned, the “Panda” star was arrested in 2023 for exposing himself to flight attendants mid-air on a trip from Tokyo to Minneapolis. At the time, Desiigner explained that he was suffering from complications due to medication and checked himself into a mental health facility.

In October of last year, the rapper dropped a video featuring a newer style for him over a serviceable track. There has been little word on what musical plans Desiigner had in motion since then.

Photo: Getty

Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina On Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JAŸ-Z x GQ screencap

11 Things We Learned From JAŸ-Z In 'GQ'

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Inside

Rick Ross & T.I. Link Up, Seemingly Take A Shot At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill Calls On J. Cole To Hop On His Upcoming Album

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close