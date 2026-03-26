A case involving stolen music from Beyoncé is now back in the spotlight, and it is unfolding right here in Atlanta.

A man accused of taking unreleased tracks and other valuables is expected to move forward in court after rejecting a plea deal.



What Happened

Investigators say the incident happened during Beyoncé’s tour stop in Atlanta last summer.

According to reports, someone broke into a vehicle connected to her team near Krog Street. The suspect allegedly took suitcases filled with valuables, including hard drives with unreleased music, laptops, and personal items.

The material reportedly included sensitive content tied to upcoming projects and performances.



The Latest Update

The man accused in the case, identified as Kelvin Evans, appeared in court and turned down a plea deal.

Prosecutors had offered a deal that included prison time, but he chose to take the case to trial instead.

That decision means the case will continue, with a trial expected in the coming months.



Why This Case Stands Out

This is not just about theft. It involves unreleased music from one of the biggest artists in the world.

Beyoncé is known for keeping her projects tightly guarded, often surprising fans with unexpected releases. Losing that kind of material raises concerns about privacy, security, and creative control.



A Reminder Close to Home

Cases like this also highlight something more common. Car break ins remain a real issue across metro Atlanta.

Police often remind people to avoid leaving valuables in vehicles, especially in busy areas.



The Bottom Line

This story blends celebrity, crime, and local impact all in one.

As the case moves toward trial, many will be watching closely to see what happens next and whether that missing music is ever recovered.



Unreleased Beyoncé Music Theft Case Moves Forward in Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com