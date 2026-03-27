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50 Cent Donates Diddy Doc Money To DV Nonprofits

50 Cent Donates Portion Of Diddy Documentary Money To Domestic Violence Nonprofits

50 Cent is turning his trolling into something positive after donating money earned from his upcoming Diddy documentary to several nonprofit organizations.

Published on March 27, 2026
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50 Cent is turning his trolling into something positive after donating money earned from his upcoming Diddy documentary to several nonprofit organizations.

The Queens rapper appears to be standing on his word after previously saying he would donate proceeds from the project to organizations supporting domestic violence and sexual assault victims. According to reports, Curtis Jackson chose to support groups located in the Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana area.

Among organizations receiving donations are Gingerbread House, The Fountains Community Development Corporation, and Families Helping Families. Other groups include the Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, and Best13.

The New York rapper released a public statement after donating $500,000 to the organizations. 

“The idea of making a donation to these organizations came along with me producing the documentary for Netflix. I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, and I kept my word. I didn’t say where I would make the donations, but I like Shreveport.”

50 Cent also addressed why many celebrities have remained quiet since the Diddy documentary news began circulating, suggesting that some figures in the entertainment industry may be hesitant to speak out.

“You’ll see a lot of energy coming from the documentary; celebrity culture didn’t say anything about those things that have been going on for a very long time. They are afraid of people who have success; I have success without any of those things involved. So I don’t care.”

While the trolling between 50 Cent and Diddy has been ongoing for years, this latest move shows Fif is looking to support organizations helping victims in need.

50 Cent Donates Portion Of Diddy Documentary Money To Domestic Violence Nonprofits was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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